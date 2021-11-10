I was heartened to read Staff Writer Megan Gray’s Nov. 7 article (“Era of omission: Despite long tradition of service, recognition for Native American veterans has only just begun”) highlighting the tradition of Wabanaki Mainers serving in the military. She brings to light the impressive and often overlooked history of Native Americans military service. As her story noted, Native Americans have served in every major U.S. conflict in the past 200 years. And they serve at disproportionately high rates.
Across the United States, Native Americans serve in the military at the highest rate of any demographic. According to a 2019 report by the National Indian Council on Aging, during the Vietnam War nearly one of every four eligible American Indians served, in contrast with one of every 12 in the general population. Of the 42,000 Native Americans who served during that conflict, 90 percent were volunteers. Native Americans continue to join the military at above-average rates; since 9/11, according to the Military Times, 19 percent of eligible Native Americans have served, compared to a 14 percent average for all other races. And 20 percent of Native American and Alaska Native service members are women.
Along with Native Americans’ unprecedented commitments and sacrifices for this country comes unprecedented hardship as veterans – with Native American veterans experiencing higher unemployment, lower educational attainment and lower incomes than other veterans. As we recognize and honor all veterans Nov. 11, let’s work to ensure that our Wabanaki veterans have full access to the jobs, education and incomes achieved by non-Native veterans.
Jenny Ingwersen
Showing Up for Racial Justice, Biddeford-Saco
Arundel
