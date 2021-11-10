It certainly does say a lot about Central Maine Power Co. and its parent company, Avangrid, that in spite of the clearly expressed wishes of us Maine citizens, they are continuing to take down more trees.

If there were any lingering doubt about these companies, prior to their decision to ignore the majority of Maine voters and not even pause in their destruction of woodlands, the doubt is gone.

The values and integrity of those companies are clear.

Louise Davis

Portland

