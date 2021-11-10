It certainly does say a lot about Central Maine Power Co. and its parent company, Avangrid, that in spite of the clearly expressed wishes of us Maine citizens, they are continuing to take down more trees.
If there were any lingering doubt about these companies, prior to their decision to ignore the majority of Maine voters and not even pause in their destruction of woodlands, the doubt is gone.
The values and integrity of those companies are clear.
Louise Davis
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News – West Kennebunk Village Committee to host Thanksgiving dinner
-
Kennebunk Post
Letters to the Editor
-
Kennebunk Post
Guest Column – Kindness is not a lost concept – yet
-
Kennebunk Post
Southern Maine Health Care names Caregiver of the Year
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: There is a state-level solution to high prescription drug costs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.