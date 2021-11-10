The Tuesday editorial (“Our View: College enrollment drop could cost us later,” Nov. 9) suggests that Maine’s future is dependent on increasing the percentage of college graduates. It bemoans the enrollment drops seen since COVID.

But Maine’s present was built by resilient folk, who also fought through social and economic challenges and often did it without benefit of post-secondary education.

In my grandmother’s Depression-wracked generation, kids dropped out of school – even elementary school – to help their families survive. In today’s health and economic convulsions, parents drop out of the workforce to help their children complete school.

In my grandmother’s generation, less than one-third of the nation graduated from high school. Today, more than 33 percent have completed college.

Admired Mainers from my grandmother’s generation include businessman and philanthropist Harry Crooker, the Depression-era grade school dropout, who founded Crooker Construction.

Do I recommend less education for all? No. But I have to wonder whether we need advanced academic training as much as we need a solid short course in determination, grit and commitment to one another. These seem the most essential tools for helping our Maine communities thrive over an inevitably challenging long haul.

Carlene Hill Byron

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: