HAMPTON, N.H. – Olivette M. Bergeron, 90, formerly of Kittery, Maine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

She was born on June 28, 1931 in Rumford, in the heart of the Great Depression. She was raised along with her nine brothers and sisters primarily by their mother, Marie Ange Brochu. Losing her father, Cleophas Brochu at the age of five, she had to rely on her older siblings to help keep the family intact.

With such a tough start to life it’s remarkable how “Ollie” or “Yvette” as she was known by her family and friend was so soft and sweet. She was a rock to her sons and family. Her love and support will always be remembered and her loving smile will be dearly missed.

Ollie enjoyed all sports and was a great fan of all the local teams. She loved bowling with her husband and true love, the late Don Bergeron. She was a ceramic arts expert, Bingo champion, and one heck of a smart-aleck as she was never short of wit.

Grieving family members include her sons, Phillip Bergeron of Rollinsford, Scott Bergeron and his wife Marybeth of Portsmouth; brother, Henry Brochu of Niceville, Fla., sister, Jean Simpson and her husband Tony of Hitchen Herts, England, sister-in-law, Joan Brochu of Saco; two grandchildren, Brad Bergeron and his wife Sharlene of Tampa, Fla., Greg Bergeron of Somerville, Mass., and step granddaughter, Kate Kyser of Portsmouth.

The Bergeron Family would like to thank the entire staff of the Oceanside Nursing Home for all of the Love and Compassion that they gave Ollie from the first day she entered the home until her last.

A visiting hour will be held from 11 a.m.– 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton with a prayer service immediately following at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to;

Alzheimer’s Association

225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

