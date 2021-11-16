Mildred Temple Tourtelotte 1927 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – Mildred Temple Tourtelotte of Bowdoinham went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2021 at the age of 94. She was the last child born at the Temple homestead to Adelbert and Flora Bickford Temple on March 27, 1927. She arrived shortly after her twin Milton. When the eight siblings were told they had a brother, they were thrilled. Moments later, they were told to sit tight because another surprise would be arriving soon. They were all excited because they thought they were getting the pony they had been begging for. Though Mildred was a letdown at first, it wasn’t long before everyone was in love with “Sis”. She and Milton were lifelong best friends and claimed to have never had a disagreement. Mildred loved her family life on the farm and shared many stories of it with her family. She met her future husband, Erland Tourtelotte, Jr. when he moved to Bowdoinham at the age of 16. They married after his return from the war in 1946. They settled in Bowdoinham and raised their four children. Mildred loved God and her family. That was always enough for her. No one ever left her home without something good to eat. People knew what time meals were served and it was a common thing for them to happen by at those times. Adults, as well as children, always headed right for the candy dish first. If you happened by on doughnut day, you got an extra treat! She was easy going and “Never” complained, even when she had good reason to. Her faith kept her going through all circumstances. She always listened without judgement and loved unconditionally. She took the time to have a personal, unique bond with every grandchild and most of the great grandchildren. She was up for whatever they wanted to do. She would catch frogs and bugs, sail boats in the brook, have birthday parties for loved stuffed animals, hike through the woods or just sit with them to read. She taught the older great grandchildren to play Flinch and then they all laughed because she won most of the time. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Erland, “Jr” in 2014 and all of her siblings – Edgar, Charles, Hollis, Adelbert and Milton Temple and Bertha Small, Nellie Wheeler, Josephine Hill and Virginia Humphrey. She is survived by three sons and a daughter: Vern Tourtelotte and wife, JoAnn of Pittston, Dan Tourtelotte and Deb of Guilford, Doug Tourtelotte and wife, Ann of Bowdoinham and Kathy Jennings and husband, Ryan, of Bowdoinham. She had nine grandchildren, Jennifer Hebert of Pittston, Eric Tourtelotte of Garland, Chris Jennings of Georgia, Peggy Wilcox of Virginia, Matt Jennings of Bowdoinham, Missy Werkman of Michigan, Danny Tourtelotte and Joel Tourtelotte both of Newburgh, Joe Tourtelotte of Bowdoinham and two step grandchildren, Adam Samson of Bowdoinham and Casey Whorff of West Bath. An additional 17 great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren plus one arriving any day. There will be a celebration of life on Nov. 21, 2021, from 1-3 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ryan Jennings at 151 White Road, Bowdoinham. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357

Guest Book