ARUNDEL – Donna L. (Wentworth) Ballou, 74, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at her home in Arundel with her loving husband, Nelson, and her extended family by her side, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born in 1947 and grew up in Kennebunk, the oldest daughter of Edna and Bailey Wentworth. She graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1965 and gave birth to daughter Melissa Jane Nov. 5, 1968. In the summer of 1973, she met co-counselor Nelson Ballou while working at Camp Waban in Sanford. They were married that very next year on Nov. 30.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Nelson Ballou; daughter, Melissa Ballou of Westbrook; brother, Thomas Wentworth and his wife Catherine Heffernan of Greenwood, brother, Jeffrey Wentworth and his wife Patsy Onatah of Biddeford, sister, Janet Wentworth and her husband Kevin Thyng of Kennebunk, and brother, Michael Wentworth and his wife Kathleen Brown of Arundel; along with several nieces and nephews; and her beloved chocolate lab, Bruin.

In the early 1970s, Donna accepted an offer to drive a bus for then School Administrative District (SAD) 71. Influencing her decision may have been the fact that the offer came from her dad Bailey, who at the time was the plant maintenance and transportation foreman. She continued into the early 1980s with her primary routes transporting special needs children and high school students attending the vocational training center in Biddeford. Both these groups came to adore her.

Throughout her younger years, Donna had always been interested in sewing and fabrics. While still driving for MSAD 71, Donna began working part-time with friend Nancy Ladlow and learned the art of creating window treatments. In 1986, Donna was hired as store manager for the Custom Shop on Congress Street in Portland. In 1991, she purchased the Custom Shop, operating at the Congress Street location until moving the business to Kennebunk in 1995. At the Kennebunk location in Shopper’s Village, she expanded services adding yarn sales, knitting products and knitting classes. It was there that her business really grew, benefiting from her creativity and vision and helping to grow a community of those that loved knitting.

Donna’s passions always included birds. From a young age watching the birds with her grandmother at Kennebunk Beach, she learned all the different species and eventually became the owner of a vanity plate that read “SEE DUX”. A companion passion to the birds were the dogs she and Nelson spent their marriage sharing their home with. A visit there would require the first greetings be given to the two or sometimes three dogs that lived there, always large and always friendly.

As the oldest child of five children born to working-class parents, Donna became the caretaker with her siblings, and that role continued and expanded over the years. As a mother, Donna shared a strong and special bond with daughter Melissa and a love of reading, music, pop culture and animals. As the beloved aunt to a litter of nieces and nephews, she was the warm and generous source of unconditional love, sweet treats and many, many costumes, created by hand.

The family of Donna Ballou would like to thank Dr. Cecily Cannon and the staff of Kennebunk Family Practice as well as Beacon Hospice of South Portland for their care and kindness.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Due to Covid-19 concerns, anyone attending will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Donna‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donna’s honor to the Animal Welfare Society of Southern Maine at https://animalwelfaresociety.org or by calling 207-985-3244.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous