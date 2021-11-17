PORTLAND – Donald R. Pewitt Marsh, 62, passed away at home after a long illness on Nov. 12, 2021.

He was born in Milford, Del. on March, 6, 1959, the son of Virginia Marsh and the late Joseph Marsh of Easton, Md.

Don was an avid outdoorsman, spending time in the woods of Maine, hunting, fishing, and observing nature.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Laurie Marsh; as well as two daughters and one son, Jamie Lavoie of Scarborough and her husband Peter, Jennifer Harmon of Saco, and her husband Garrett, and Joseph Marsh of Saco. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Lexi, Luke, Chance and Cash; and his brother, Ron Marsh of Missouri.

Services for Don will be private under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

To share memories of Don, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

