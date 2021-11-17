GORHAM – Henry “Hank” Olin Johnson, originally from Bailey Island, died peacefully Oct. 17, 2021.

He was born in Brunswick on April 21, 1935, to Olin (Bunker) and Ellen Johnson of Bailey Island. He graduated from Brunswick High School.

After high school he enlisted in the Navy where he served proudly for 20 years and retired from the service as a radar technician after serving on various naval ships. He was a proud Vietnam conflict veteran. After his naval career he went on to become a shore engineer for several fishing vessels. He then worked for Moody’s collision until his retirement.

Hank loved the ocean. He lobstered and tuna fished off Bailey Island on his boat, the RMJ. After his retirement he loved gathering at the Bagel shop with buds and teasing Lindsey. He was not a politician but wasn’t shy about expressing his opinion of them. If he had his way, Shawn Moody would be President.

He loved his Bluegrass, country music and playing bass with his band. He played his ivory bones with Dick Curless and (Coastline Charlie) Gilliam. He would always help anyone who asked and was a very generous man.

He is predeceased by his wife of 31 years Rosemary Johnson; and his brother, Arthur Johnson.

Surviving are his three sons, Darryll Johnson and his wife Cheri of Richmond, Jean and his wife Sharon of Brunswick, Patrick and his wife Brandy of Brunswick, two daughters, April Norrigan of Texas, Linda Pollett of Lisbon Falls, stepson, Robert and his wife Kristy of Gorham, stepdaughter, Libbie Romatowski and her husband Scott of Arizona; and his brother, Clifford Johnson of New Gloucester; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren that knew him as “Grampy” and “Papa”.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Animal Refuge League of Portland.

