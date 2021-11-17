SCARBOROUGH – Joan Eva (Roberts) Moran, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side on Nov. 2, 2021 after a short illness.

She was born in Wesley on Oct. 3, 1934. Daughter of Georgia Anna (Hawkins) Roberts and Maurice Roberts both of Wesley.

Predeceased by her parents; husband, John Thomas Moran; siblings Samuel Roberts (and wife Mabel), Norma Day (and husband Leland).

She is survived by sister, Lucille “Tela” Sinford (and husband Leon); only daughter, Kelly Roth (and husband Tom); and granddaughter “You are my sunshine” Lizzy of Buxton; very special niece (like a daughter) Pamela Roberts of Scarborough; granddaughters Kaitlyn Belanger (and partner Jordan), Olivia Mateus, grandson, Joseph Mateus; also great-granddaughter “Peek-Peek” Addison Eva Dupuis; special friends Sally Wigon and Stephen Brown of Portland; countless special nieces, nephews, family members and friends that were so special in her life.

Joan attended the Wesley Corner School thru 8th grade and graduated Machias Memorial High School in 1952. She moved to Bangor where she worked for Sears Roebuck for many years. Eventually moving to Massachusetts working for Gadino Machine Co., meeting her husband John and marrying in 1963. Years later they moved back to Wesley where they were involved in the blueberry industry, standing member of the Wesley Grange No. 54, and was instrumental in the developing of the Wesley Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service, earning her EMT, CNA and LPN licenses.

She worked relentlessly for many years at the Downeast Community Hospital in the emergency room. Joan was always willing to lend a helping hand, mostly overextending herself to family and friends. She was also postmistress in Wesley, worked at ‘Cloud 9’ with sister, Norma, catering services with sister, Tela and owned and operated a family food concession stand on the Blue Hill Fairgrounds with sister, Tela, known as ‘TJ’s’, making wonderful friends and memories.

She eventually moved to Scarborough to be closer to daughter, Kelly, where she became a very respected caregiver and advocate for the elderly. Some of her best memories were with Molly Buck, Mary and Margaret Griffin, Jane Rogers, and the Silverman family who were like extended family.

Joan loved people, especially family, dancing, singing and traveling. She enjoyed a trip to Europe, a cruise to Alaska, bus trips with her sisters, a special trip to Niagara Falls, and many family vacations. No conversations were short, and she loved to visit! She had fond memories in Wesley, ‘The Ponderosa’ , ‘Mountain View Farm’ , and Chain Lake. She enjoyed showing horses with daughter, Kelly, and became ‘Horse Show Mother of the Year’ in 1978. Also, she was a big fan of singer, Daniel O’Donnell, as she attended many concerts with her sisters.

The highlight in her life was the limousine ride to JFK Airport in New York to meet granddaughter ‘Lizzy Sea’ who was adopted from Russia. She always sang ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to her and was very proud of her accomplishments of following her footsteps in the healthcare industry.

She was also proud of her niece, Pam, grandchildren Kaitie, Olivia, and Joey and their accomplishments in life and was a very proud great-grandmother to Addison Eva, who was named after her.

She loved gatherings of family and friends and always had to have a ‘head count’ the next day. Cooking came easily as she made traditions, heart shaped meatloaf on Valentine’s day, her famous crabmeat stew on Christmas Eve, her favorite apple pie, and boiled dinner on St. Patrick’s day. And oh, how she loved yard sales!

She lived a very productive and happy life, celebrating her 87th birthday with a party with family members on her birthday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Dunstan Tap and Table in Scarborough.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no funeral services. However, there will be a ‘Celebration of life’ in her honor on Saturday May 7, 2022 at DiMillo’s Restaurant in Portland, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Rte.1

Scarborough, ME 04074

or online: http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give

