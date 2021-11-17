WATERBORO – Edward Walter LaCourse Sr., 81 has returned to his Creator. He crossed over on Nov 12, 2021.He entered this world on Sept. 6, 1940. He was the son of Edward F. and Annie LaCourse. He was the oldest son of six siblings, having three older sisters and two younger brothers.Edward was born in Hollis and attended school in the same town.At 16 years of age, he started working at Kesslen shoe factory to help support his family due to his father suffering a debilitating accident at the age of 48. Edward married Grace Eveleth on June 29, 1963. They went on to have nine children with the marriage lasting 58 years and four months until separated by Edwards’s death.Over the 58 years of their marriage, Edward built several family homes. He also worked as a private construction contractor. Later was employed at Co-hen Egg as maintenance foreman over seeing many trades.Grace and Edward started a limousine service and a small trucking operation. They owned Country Estates, as a family business, taking care of handicap clients in residential care.He was indeed a rare individual who enjoyed working more than leisure. He, like his father, suffered a debilitating back injury when he was 48 years of age. This did not prevent him from being active and doing what he could. Hours before his death he collapsed from a brain aneurysm, with a bucksaw in hand, preparing for limb trimming. He was doing what he loved until the end.He lost his youngest son Edward Jr. on August 25.He is survived by his wife, Grace; two brothers and one sister; eight children; and 17 grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Saturday Nov. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) Buxton. He will be laid to rest, with his beloved son Edward, at the South Buxton Cemetery following the funeral. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous