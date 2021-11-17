GORHAM – Debora Tapley, 63, of North Gorham Road, passed away Thursday Nov. 11, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born Dec. 24, 1957, in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Leon and Marilyn (Wallace) Wing. Debora graduated from Gorham High School.

She is survived by a son, Devin Tapley of Limington and wife Katelyn; brothers Gregory Wing of Gorham, and Daniel Wing of Westbrook, sisters Sandra Wing and Kathleen Tapley of Gorham and Sylvia Wallingford of Westbrook; grandchildren Kynslee Tapley and Margo Tapley; as well as beloved nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Debora enjoyed family gatherings, painting, drawing, birdwatching, and knitting. She loved her Dalmatian “furry children”.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, Gorham.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

