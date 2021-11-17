CHARLESTON, S.C. – Todd Morrissette, who passed away Nov. 6, 2021, was born to Harold and Anita (Audet) Morrissette on Feb. 20, 1966 in Waterville.

Todd’s early education was in Oakland, he graduated from Presque Isle High School.

After graduating, Todd married his high school sweetheart, Shelly Clark. He served six years in the U.S. Coast Guard. Todd and Shelly returned to Maine and raised their two children, Ryan and Kayle in Sanford.

Todd’s growing interest in Web creation as a hobby grew, so he put his skills to good use and developed a Web design business, AfterFive By Design.

Todd moved to Charleston, S.C. a short time ago.

Todd loved spending time with his family and looked forward to the annual family reunion in Old Orchard Beach each year.

Todd is survived by his two children, Ryan Morrissette and Kayle

Corey; his mother, Anita Morrissette; his brothers, Harold Morrissette Jr., Troy Morrissette and Robert Morrissette and sister, Jill Robinson. He is also survived by his first wife, Shelly; and his former wife, Melissa, and her son Nick; grandchildren Conor Day and Eliot Morrissette; best friends Duane and Dana Rancourt; special friend, Elizabeth and her daughter Abby; his companion, Lindsay Taylor; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Old Orchard Beach between 12-4 p.m. on Nov. 21.

