STANDISH – Ernest F. Kimball Sr., 66, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Portland, the son of the late Lester and Joan (Sylvester) Kimball. He went on to grow up in the Gray/New Gloucester area and attended Gray/New Gloucester schools.

Ernie worked as an auto mechanic and spent time as a volunteer firefighter in Standish, until an injury forced him into early retirement.

He will always be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and camping, but had a special love of hunting. He was also known for playing the guitar, and as a master of yard sales and formidable wheeler dealer and trader. In his later years his greatest joy was spending time with his sidekick grandson, Deaglan.

Ernie was involved with Freemasonry and a member of the Buxton Masonic Lodge #115, Order of the Eastern Star, and was on the advisory board of Pleasant River Assembly #45 IORG.

He is predeceased by his brothers Warren and Richard Kimball.

Ernie is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl (Woodbrey) Kimball; children Ernest Kimball Jr. of Hollis and Kate Schmitz and her husband Alexander of Westbrook; sister, Linda Stout of Florida; mother-in-law, Mary Woodbrey of Standish; grandchildren Olyvia, Timothy, Bryan, Ashley, and Deaglan; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday Nov. 21 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Burial will be private at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Leukemia and

Lymphoma Society

3 International Drive

Suite 200

Rye Brook, NY 10573

