FT. MYERS, Fla. – Jack passed away peacefully Sept. 23, 2021 after a long illness. Jack was born in Athens, Greece on April 11, 1950 to the late Paul R. Porter and Hilda R. Porter.

He grew up in Chevy Chase, Md. and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1968. He traveled after high school to California and Florida before settling into his Maine life, where he lived for 40 years. Jack resided on Peaks Island, Portland for 14 years before moving to Falmouth; he retired to Fort Myers, Fla. in 2010.

Jack was Co-Owner, with his brother Ken Porter, of Porter Drywall Company of Portland for 26 years. Jack loved living in Florida, he became a 4.5 tennis player, despite the pain he lived with.

He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Fuller-Porter of Fort Myers; sister, Kathleen Porter of Berkeley, Calif., brother, Daniel Porter (Marianne Porter) of Bluffton, S.C. and brother, Ken (Debbie Porter) of Falmouth, as well as his sister-in-law, Janet Garner Porter of Saint Louis, Mo., his brother-in-law, Philip Fuller of Bailey Island, brother-in-law, Eric Stolzman of East New Haven, Conn.

Jack had a special love for his nieces and nephews and their families, Scott Caron of Countryside, Ill., Jennifer Small of Falmouth, Kristin Porter of Berkeley, Calif., Meredith Ing of Hilo, Hawaii, Kendra Ing of Berkeley, Calif. and Evan Ing of Seattle, Wash., Melissa Stolzman, Marlborough, Conn., Michael Stolzman of Vacaville, Calif., Kristi Fuller-Huang of Clarksville, Tenn.

Jack was greatly saddened by the early passing of his niece Amy Porter of St. Louis, Mo.; the untimely passing of his sister-in-law, Jackie Lynn Fuller-Stolzman.

Jack’s kind soul will be greatly missed. He is cruising top speed in heaven, top down in his beloved 911 Carrera 4.

Donations can be made to:

American Cancer Society

and/or Judicial Watch

425 Third St. SW

Suite 800

Washington, DC 20024

