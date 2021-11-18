Anna Marie Wallace 1952 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – AnnaMarie Wallace, 69, died Nov. 2, 2021 in Portland following an illness. Anna was born March 20, 1952 in Boston to Edward L. and Anna Maria (DeFranco) Ciampa. Anna grew up in the Brunswick area and attended local schools. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Wallace; a brother, Edward Ciampa of Arlington, Va., several nieces nephews and cousins. A graveside service was held at St. John Cemetery in Brunswick, Monday Nov. 15. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

Guest Book