After 33 years at the Portland Press Herald, reporter Meredith Goad is retiring and moving back to her childhood home of Tennessee. She’ll talk with food editor Peggy Grodinsky about how the food and drinks scene in Portland, and Maine, have exploded over the 15 + years she has chronicled them, from Sam Hayward’s 2004 James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef Northeast (the first such award for Maine) to the growing farm-to-table movement, through the trials and tribulations for Maine’s restaurants and other food establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Get a behind-the-scene glimpse of the life a food reporter, hear the parts of stories she had to leave out, listen to Meredith speculate on what’s next in Maine food, find out what she’ll miss – and won’t – about eating in Maine, and just see what happens if you ask her about her favorite restaurant.

About Meredith

Meredith Goad has been covering the food and restaurant beat at the Portland Press Herald for about 16 years. She will be retiring and moving back to her native state of Tennessee in early December, most likely with tears streaming down her face as she sees Maine in the rear view mirror. Please don’t ask her to name her favorite restaurant.

This event is exclusively for subscribers. Not a subscriber yet? Check out packages here.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: