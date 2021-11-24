SACO – Arthur J. Tardif, 80, of Saco, passed away after a brief illness, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Scarborough.

He was born in Saco on Oct. 2, 1941, a son of Roland J. and Leah M. (Mondor) Tardif. He graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1959.

Arthur served as a police officer for the City of Saco for 27 years and as a bail bondsman for 15 years. He also was employed by Prudential Bay Properties for 25 years. He was involved with and followed youth and high school sports throughout his life. He was a 50 year member of the Thornton Academy “Chain Gang” during football season and a baseball and softball umpire for 40 years, holding the position of president of Western Maine Board of Umpires. Art never missed a game or school activity, especially if his children or grandchildren were involved. If time permitted he enjoyed golfing at Deep Brook Golf Course and some occasional hunting.

Art was very involved with his community. He was known as “Mr. Saco” by many. He served a member of Saco City Council for 20 years, a member and past president of the Saco School Board and will be remembered by many for conversation and daily political debating at his local hangouts, the Golden Rooster and Tami Lyn’s Place. He will be sadly missed by many.

Art was a man of great faith and a parishioner of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Church and more recently St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Theresa (Dubuc) Tardif in 2009, two brothers Roger Tardif and Paul Tardif and sister in law Claudette Tardif.

He is survived by his son Don Tardif and daughter in law Tami of North Carolina, his daughter Suzanne Orlando and her husband Anthony of Old Orchard Beach and five grandchildren Ashlyn Tardif, Quinn Tardif, Clayton Tardif, Gage Randall and Bryce Randall. He is also survived by sister in law Vicki Tardif, nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. A Graveside Service will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

To view Arthur’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

﻿

Guest Book