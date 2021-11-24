HOLLIS – Marie Pauline Morrison Hodgkin, 77, passed away quietly and unexpectedly, on Nov. 22, 2021, of heart disease in Portland, Maine.

Born Jan. 18, 1944, in Portland, Maine to the late Leo I. Morrison and Helen P. (Doran) Morrison.

In the course of her life she lived for 45 years in Hollis, Maine, but also lived in Passaic, N.J., and other areas in Southern Maine.

Marie attended Portland High School, however, was very proud of her high score on her GED examination she obtained “just because”.

Marie was married to Charles (Chuck) Wayne Hodgkin for forty-six years. Together, they enjoyed camping, and trips to casinos throughout New England. Marie dedicated her life caring for others, whether professionally in the Human Services industry, or personally, caring for family and people in the community.

She continued to enjoy camping during the season with her family, and spent time, when not caring for people, creating amazing pieces of embroidery for herself and family members. She was also a semi-professional candlepin bowler in the 1970’s.

She enjoyed working with her husband supporting the Jaycees organization in the Buxton/Hollis area. She managed raffles and other fund-raising projects, but particularly enjoyed the result, the annual Christmas party for under-privileged children.

Marie is predeceased by her husband Chuck, her daughter Jody Lynn and her brother Francis. She is survived by her sisters Marilyn Pooler and Mary Ann Cumming as well as her children, Daniel Hodgkin, Wanda Hodgkin DiPaolo, and Stacy Hodgkin Wood. She also leaves behind grandchildren Shari Hodgkin Richards and Katie Hodgkin, Krista DiPaolo and Alex DiPaolo and Tim Kimball, Theresa Wood and Holly Wood. She also had great grandchildren Nevaeh Richards, Keagan Richards, and Kayleigh Foote. She also leaves behind a legacy with the many children she opened her heart to over a 40 plus year span. She will be loved and missed by many.

Per her wishes, there will be no services, however, donations can be sent to the Good Shepherd Food Bank located in Auburn, Maine.

