Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving in Westbrook Nov. 28

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town Sunday, Nov. 28, aboard a fire truck in the annual light parade, and Santa will also make an appearance at a tree lighting that day.

After the light parade ends at Robie Park, Santa “will magically light the tree,” Gorham Recreation Director Cindy Hazelton said.

The parade forms at 4 p.m. in the parking lot at J.P. Noonan on Main Street and rolls out at 4:30 p.m. along Main Street (Route 25), turns onto South Street and then to Morrill Avenue and Ball Park Road.

The parade will arrive at Robie Park, near the high school, at approximately 5 p.m. Ball Park Road will be closed to traffic from 4:15-6 p.m. and traffic will be detoured to Access Road.

Residents and businesses that want to enter a vehicle in the parade must register by calling 222-1630.

There will be no meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus this year, but there will be outside activities from 3-5 p.m. in Robie Park. The University of Southern Maine radio station 90.9 will play Christmas music for the event from 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Santa will arrive aboard a White Rock Fire Station truck when the White Rock Friendship Club hosts its 37th annual tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. The event is outdoors only this year.

The event will include a reading of “The Christmas Story” and caroling around the tree.

