Warm winter coats available at Town Hall

Coats donated by the Salvation Army are available at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, for children of all ages as well as adults. If you or someone you know is in need of a warm coat, stop by the town office. The Town Hall is normally open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. However, the hours may differ due to scheduling over the holidays, so it’s a good idea to double-check online at buxton.me.us or call 929-5191.

Rabies clinic

A rabies vaccination clinic is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. For faster service and a three-year vaccination, bring your pet’s current vaccination certificate. The cost is $8 per vaccination, cash only.

Hollis Animal Clinic, the towns of Buxton and Hollis, and Vacationland Dog Club are sponsoring the clinic. For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Nov. 22, 1961, that Frances Elwell was hostess for a birthday party in honor of Miss Sandra Waterman

(age not given).

