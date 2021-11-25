Thankful for her service

Historian presents talk about local farms, then and now

Historian Tom Clark will present a program about farms in the city when Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the community center at 426 Bridge St.

Clark will show slides of 30 farms with depictions of them then and now.

The society’s 2022 calendars are now available for pickup. They are $10 each and cost extra to have them mailed.

The calendars feature items on display in the society’s museum. Calendars would also make great Christmas gifts. The society can be reached at 854-5588.

Blood drive

The Westbrook Knights of Columbus at St. Hyacinth’s Church on Brown Street is sponsoring a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter KOCWestbrook.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Nov. 22, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Otis Wyer of Longfellow Street were to entertain a large family gathering for Thanksgiving.

