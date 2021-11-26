KENNEBUNK – Barry D. Welch, “Bear” to everyone who knew him, a lifelong resident of Kennebunk, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 21, 2021 in the home he was born in, Nov. 15, 1937.

His father, Guy Welch and mother, Alta Welch, were antique collectors, which is where he got his passion for guns and everything fishing.

﻿He graduated from Kennebunk High School and worked for local mason’s until starting his own business in his garage, known as “Bear’s Tackle Shop”. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved the Saco River and telling many “fish stories” about it. He was generous to a fault sometimes, always sharing what he had with people around him who were struggling even when he had little to give.

﻿He was predeceased by his father and mother; his sisters, Frances Bridges, Eleanor Sargent and Anne Abbott and by his long-time companion and fishing partner, Marjorie Spofford.

﻿He leaves behind his niece Patti Corbin, daughter-in-law Cheryl Spofford, stepson Stephen Spofford; best friend, Debbie Hall; several nieces and nephews; as well as many wonderful friends, including Mark Weeman, Walter Haddock, Tom Gross and Earl Dyke.

﻿The family would like to thank “Barry’s Angels”, Mandy Nelson, Mary Lou Neadeau and Carrie Weeman. A special thank you to Dr. Merrill Farrand for being there for him over the past 40 years.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be buried in Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk

﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bear’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

﻿Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, donations in Bear’s memory can be made to:

Community Outreach Services

PO Box 1175

Kennebunk, ME 04043

to support both the food pantry and fuel fund

Guest Book