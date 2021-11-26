Priscilla Ann (Powers) Springer 1941 – 2021 BRIGHTON, Ill. – Priscilla Ann (Powers) Springer, 80, died at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at her home. She was born June 26, 1941 in Brunswick, Maine the daughter of the late William and Etta (McManus) Powers Jr. She was a member of the First Church of God in Alton and had worked for many years at Schnucks Grocery Store in Edwardsville. On April 2, 2005 in West Alton, Mo., she married Karl Springer and he survives. Also surviving are one son, Ron Robinson (Theresa) of St. Jacob, Ill.; one grandchild, Catherine Elizabeth Herrnstein (Chad) of Akron, Ohio; two brothers, Richard Powers (Jean) of Brunswick, and Charles Powers (Selma) of Brunswick; Karl’s children, Karl D. Springer (Beth), Kelly Willig (Steve) of West Alton, Mo., Jerry Springer (Traci) of West Alton, Mo., Karen Herndon (Jay) of Brighton and Jay Springer (Dusty) of West Alton, Mo.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at First Church of God in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Mo. Pastor Randy Butler will officiate. Services will be live streamed by the First Alton Church of God via Facebook. Please message the administrator of the page: Ms. Janice Butler for access to the streaming service. Additional information and online guest book may be found at http://www.gentfuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to: OSF Home Health and Hospice

