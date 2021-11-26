ARUNDEL – Priscilla V. Davis, 82, of Arundel, sadly passed away at Southern Maine Healthcare on Nov. 21, 2021. She was born in New Hampshire on June 8, 1939, daughter to the late Merle and Rose Bond.

Priscilla lived in Biddeford the majority of her life and worked for Nichols in Portland. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family, friends, and pets as she loved them all dearly.

Priscilla is survived by her daughters, Cathy White of Kennebunk, Kim Davis of Arundel and Crystal Davis of Dayton. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Owen Davis.

Per Priscilla’s wishes there will not be any services at this time.

To view Priscilla’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

