Mark Albertson Wells 1954 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Mark Wells, 67, passed away on Nov. 13, 2021 after diabetic issues complicated by Covid. He was born in Kittery on June 24, 1954 to Bert Wells and Faye Albertson. Brought up in a family of six kids to a military father, Mark traveled across America and overseas to Africa. He gained his love of hunting and fishing from his parents, and this love continued throughout his lifetime. He attended Morse High School, and participated in Stage Crew, Folk Group and the Gun Club, graduating in 1974. Mark spent many years in Montana with his grandparents, and came to love the Big Sky country as a second home. He joined the Navy in 1978, and traveled to Guam, Diego Garcia and was stationed aboard the USS Hunley and the USS Holland. He was honorably discharged in 1984 having attained the rank of Hull Maintenance Technician, 2nd Class. In 1986, Mark met and married the love of his life, Mary “Betsy” Wells. He adopted her son William as his own, and they lived in Arundel, Searsmont and finally settled in Phippsburg. Mark had worked with his grandfather, Dutch Albertson, lobstering as a teenager. His love of commercial fishing stayed with him, and he worked in the industry for many years, before he bought his boat F/V Miss Betsy. He has fished her for the past 26 years out of Sebasco Harbor with his son William lobstering and tuna fishing. Mark also participated in the Maine Lobster Boat Races, where he won several trophies. He was an avid fisherman as well as a hunter, and participated in many family moose hunts in the North Maine Woods. He traveled to Montana for elk and mule deer hunts. Mark enjoyed three things more than any other – family, friends and food. He was an avid connoisseur, an excellent cook, and loved using his smoker to create scrumptious offerings. He was an avid Patriots fan, and he was a real charmer – very outgoing and friendly. Family pinochle nights took place every week, and he never missed one. Everyone he met was touched by Mark; one person said “If you were a friend of Mark’s, you were a friend for life.” Mark was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Faye Wells. He is survived by his wife Betsy, and their son, William. He leaves behind his siblings, sister Chilloa (and Mike) Young, brothers Proctor (and Joanne) Wells, Lewis (and Gail) Wells, KC (and Jenny) Wells, and Jason (and Dee) Wells; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; his Uncle Rick Albertson, his Aunt Jodie Anthony; and his lifelong very best friend, Mark Haskell. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2022. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark’s memory be made to: Phippsburg Fire and Ambulance Fund PO Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562

