Laureat “Larry” J. Thibeault 1926 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Laureat “Larry” J. Thibeault, 94, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 following a lengthy illness, Larry made his way home to God and will spend this Christmas and forevermore, in heaven. Larry was born in Brunswick, on Dec. 12, 1926, the third child of Alfred and Delia (Bernier) Thibeault. There would eventually be eleven children at the Thibeaults’ Mere Point Farm. Larry spent much of his early life working the farm and helping out at surrounding farms as well. He attended and graduated from St. John’s School in Brunswick. Besides the time spent learning, Larry also met the love of his life, Simienne Levesque, whom he would eventually marry and spend nearly 54 years with. The couple were married on May 28, 1949, at St. John’s church in Brunswick. Like many children of that generation, Larry worked the farm, and when he was old enough, began work at the Verney Mill until its closure. Larry worked for many years at U.S. Gypsum in Lisbon Falls, worked carpentry for many contractors, cut slate at Harpswell House, and finished out his working career as a custodian for Brunswick High School. Following retirement, Larry was busier than ever doing his beloved yardwork and wood crafting. He made birdhouses, toys of all kinds, and even made creations from wood a local artist used for painting. One of the highlights during the latter part of his life was greeting the students and teachers of St. John’s School following their Friday morning “Hello, Pepere!” The other best thing was being at camp with everyone and riding around Damariscotta Lake on the pontoon boat. Now that was the best for him! Larry’s life changed on March 14, 2004, when his wife, Simienne, passed away. Larry was also predeceased by his parents, sisters, Carmelle Thibeault, Dorothy Rose, and Cecile Lévesque and brothers, George and Ernest Thibeault. Larry is survived by sisters, Yvonne Levesque of Topsham, Jeannette Painchaud and Rita Forcier and husband Jay of Midewest City, Okla., and brothers, Roger Thibeault of Midwest City, Okla. and Roland Thibeault of San Diego, Calif. Larry leaves behind his children, Russell and wife Lisa of Pawtucket, R.I., and Jaline and husband Art Cogswell, Jr. of Topsham. His grandchildren are Joshua and wife Suzanne Thibeault of North Smithfield, R.I., Dr. Lindsay Thibeault and Jacob and wife Rebecca Thibeault of Lincoln, R.I., Amy (Cogswell) and husband Jeff Pelletier of Leeds, and Sarah Thibeault of North Smithfield, R.I., Jackson and Isabelle Thibeault of Lincoln, R.I., Jillian and Abigail Pelletier of Leeds, and Keegan and Jocelyn Williams of West Bath. Larry was a longtime communicant of St. John the Baptist – All Saints Parish in Brunswick. Per Larry’s request, there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Johns Church, Brunswick. The family would like to thank CHANS – Hospice of Brunswick, Chaplain Lucy, Gus, Theresa Russell, Dr. DeMars and the staff of Midcoast Hospital for their excellent care of our Dad during his last days on this good earth To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Larry’s name to the MCHPP.

