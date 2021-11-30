SCARBOROUGH – BMC, Joseph Davio Sr. 86, of Scarborough, passed away Nov. 19, 2021. Joe served in the U.S. Navy for over two decades, and during the Vietnam War. For his service he was awarded several commendations including a Purple Heart. Joe was a member of the VFW and the Elks. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dolores Davio, his children, grandchildren, and many friends and neighbors. To extend condolences and learn more about Joe, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.In lieu of flowers, to pay your respects, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

