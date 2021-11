BUXTON – Paul A. Dufresne, 73, husband of Suzanne, passed away on Nov. 23, 2021, at Maine Medical Center with his family at his bedside.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

