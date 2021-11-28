PORTLAND – Richard H. Lee Jr., 79, of Turner, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Portland on August 22, 1942, the son of Richard H. and Barbara (Bailey) Lee Sr.

He graduated high school in Portland, earned a B.S. from the Gorham State Teachers College, and later earned a M.S. from the University of Maine at Portland-Gorham as well as post-Graduate work at South Dakota State University, the University of Northern Iowa, and the University of Connecticut. Richard taught in Reading, Mass., Bangor, and at Central Maine Community College in Auburn where he served as Department Chair, Vice President, Academic Dean, and Interim President. He also served as Interim CEO of the Maine Vocational-Technical College System.

Later, he worked as an Education Program Specialist for the Maine State Approving Agency for Veterans Education. He served on the Planning Boards of both Auburn and Turner.

On Feb. 19, 1966, in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada he married Mary Gwendolyn Mazerolle. They were married for almost 48 years before her passing on Dec. 17, 2013. On June 17, 2017, Richard married Lynne Rossignol. Richard was a member of St. Philip Church in Auburn, and a member of the Rural Community Action Ministry (RCAM).

He is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children Jon Lee and wife Ginny of Houston, Kevin Lee and wife Kristen of Springfield, N.H., Mark Lee and wife Sandra Heutz-Lee of Lewiston, Michael Lee of West Cornwall, Vt., Mary Kathryn Lee and husband Jeff Harner of Takoma Park, Md., and Rebecca Lee and husband Nathan Groenendyk of Hyattsville, Md., son-in-law, Michael Nolan of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., his stepchildren Lucille Rossignol and husband Shawn Kane of Otisfield, and Todd Rossignol and partner Mark Petry of Boston; 16 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; and his siblings Sharon Noyes and husband Charles of Gray, James Lee and wife Susan of Wilmington, Del., Martha Croteau and husband Leon of North Berwick, Cynthia Fletcher and husband Donald of Auburn, and Patrick Lee and wife Sharon of Yarmouth.

He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Mary Lee; and his daughter, Jennifer Nolan.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 3 at St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Rd., Auburn. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Rd., Auburn. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls.

If desired in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

RCAM,

81 Church Hill Rd.,

Leeds, ME 04263

