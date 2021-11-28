SACO – Ray Legendre passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by family, after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Ray was born on Feb. 10, 1959, to William and Rose Legendre of Saco.

Ray graduated from Thornton Academy in 1978. After graduating, he served his country in the U.S. Navy where the ship on which he served was positioned in the Gulf of Oman during the attempted rescue mission of the U.S. Embassy staff in Tehran in 1980.

Upon returning from the Navy, he met his wife, Cheryl. Together they enjoyed traveling to many different places. His favorites were Russia and Hawaii.

Ray was an electrician who gained various experience on both commercial and residential projects including The Big Dig in Boston. He owned and operated Legendre Electric in Saco for over 30 years.

Ray’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, remodeling projects, and yard work. He loved spending time at the family camp at West Cary Pond. Ray also loved watching old movies and programs about archeological digs and the arts on the History Channel.

Nothing was more important to Ray than spending time with family and friends, especially his son, Alex. He loved hosting barbecues and cooking large holiday dinners. He would always say “the more the merrier.” He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Ray was predeceased by his parents William and Rose Legendre; and his beloved son, Aleksei “Alex” Legendre.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Saco; two brothers, Raynald Legendre of Saco and Robert Legendre and his wife Roberta of Burleson, Texas. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law,

Gerald Savage and his wife Sandra of Harrisburg, Pa., and John Savage and his wife, Michele of Old Orchard Beach, two sisters-in-law, Ellen Lumb and her husband, David of Winter Springs, Fla., and Jennifer J. Savage of Saco. In addition, he leaves many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity, 271 Main St., Saco. Burial with military honors will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his son, Alex.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine and Aging Kingdom Homecare for the care they provided.

Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

