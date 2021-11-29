Holiday entertainment

Art

Dec. 4-31

Potter/ceramist Margaret Melanson at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Open noon-4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11-23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit galley302.com.

Through Dec. 8

“Call/Response,” Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.

Dance

Dec. 11

“The Nutcracker,” 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., presented by Studio for the Living Arts at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $12-$16. westbrookpac.org.

Film

Dec. 3-5

Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, triple feature: 4:50 p.m., “The Polar Express”; 7 p.m., “Elf”; 8:45 p.m., “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” $20/car, tickets at bit.ly/3HLXwPO.

Music

Dec. 2 & 3

USM Vocal Jazz Ensembles Fall ’21, 7:30 p.m., USM Gorham, Corthell Hall, $10, usm.maine.edu/music/usm-vocal-jazz-ensembles-fall-21.

Dec. 4 & 5

Musical Theatre Winter 2021 Showcase, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, Gorham Campus, pay-what-you-want, bit.ly/2ZeGSqM.

Huskapellas Fall 2021, 8 p.m., Corthell Hall, Gorham Campus, pay-what-you-want, bit.ly/3nEZrOb.

Dec. 5

Composers Ensemble Fall 2021, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, University Way, Gorham, pay-what-you-want.

Dec. 9

Albert Cummings, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15.

“Italian Art Song Recital,” 5:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want.

Dec. 10

Don Roy Trio, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15.

Dec. 11

Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton, featuring Westbrook City Band. Free.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Dec. 3 & 4

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Neil McGarry’s one-man performance at Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

Dec. 3-12

“Laughing All the Way” by Brian Daly, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $25-$30. Family-friendly, holiday musical comedy. schoolhousearts.org.

