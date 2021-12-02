Veterans to be honored at wreath ceremony Dec. 18

The South Buxton Cemetery on River Road at Tory Hill will conduct its annual Wreath Across America observance beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.

The program opens with laying wreaths on veterans’ graves. Opening remarks are set for 11:45 a.m., followed by a moment of silence at noon and a presentation of wreaths. The ceremony will be in conjunction will a ceremony that day at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

For more information or to purchase a wreath for $15 to be placed on a veteran’s grave in South Buxton Cemetery, call Richard Atkinson, president of the cemetery association, at 929-6495.

Rabies clinic

A rabies vaccination clinic is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. For faster service and a three-year vaccination, bring your pet’s current vaccination certificate. The cost is $8 per vaccination, cash only.

Hollis Animal Clinic, the towns of Buxton and Hollis, and Vacationland Dog Club are sponsoring the clinic. For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Nov. 29, 1961, that John Farrar, Bonny Eagle High School guidance counselor, addressed the school board meeting.

