Santa leads holiday festivities

Gorham ushered in the Christmas season Nov. 28 at Robie Park. Highlights included Santa, seen at left waving from a fire truck during a lengthy parade of vehicles decorated with lights. There was also a tree lighting, music, children’s activities and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Officer welcomed to the ranks

Officer Todd Smolinsky joined Gorham Police Department in a ceremony Nov. 22, Chief Christopher Sanborn announced in a press release.

Smolinsky, who has a bachelor’s degree in political science, joins the Gorham force after 11 years of experience with the Bridgton Police Department. Following field training in Gorham, Smolinsky will be assigned to the midnight patrol division.

Winter parking rules

There is no parking on any public road or public easement roadway from midnight to 6 a.m. until May 1 or during any parking ban declared by the Public Works Department.

Vehicles parked illegally or abandoned on roads are subject to towing at the owner’s expense, as well as ticketing by the police. Residents are reminded to remove cars from the street as soon as they are aware of a snow alert.

Call the Department of Public Works at 892-9062 if there is a problem concerning road conditions.

For more information on snow removal efforts and policy, visit gorhamme.org/public-works-department/pages/snow-removal-efforts-and-policy.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Nov. 29, 1961, that the Cosmopolitan Club would meet in the home of Mrs. G. Edwin Bridges on College Avenue. Miriam Andrews was to provide a program about the Lincoln Center.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Nov. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $28,908,663,008,400.59.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: