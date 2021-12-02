Honored for her service

City celebrates noted politician’s 90th birthday

William “Bill” O’Gara, a well-known local political figure who turns 90 on Dec. 6, will be honored on his birthday with a drive-by parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at his home at 29 Cardinal St.

O’Gara, an Air Force veteran during the Korean War, was elected Westbrook mayor in 1974 and served five terms. His daughter, Beth Poitras, reports her father was instrumental in getting Larrabee Village built and attracting new businesses to the city.

He represented Gorham, Standish and Westbrook in the Maine House of Representatives before serving in the Maine Senate from 1996-2002.

As a state official, O’Gara was aboard the first Amtrak run to Portland from Boston’s North Station in 2001.

He’s been an active member of several civic groups, including Westbrook Lions and the Democratic City Committee.

A lifelong resident, O’Gara grew up on Longfellow Street and is a 1950 graduate of Westbrook High School and also matriculated from Portland Junior College and Springfield College.

Historic calendars

2022 calendars are ready to pick up at the Westbrook Historical Society in the community center at 426 Bridge St. The calendars highlight items on display in the society’s museum. They are $10 each and cost extra to be mailed.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Nov. 29, 1961, that Mrs. Alice Gagnon of Bridge Street entertained several family members at a tea.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: