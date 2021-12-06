Art

Through Dec. 31

Potter/ceramist Margaret Melanson at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Open noon-4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11-23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit galley302.com.

Dance

Dec. 11

“The Nutcracker,” 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., presented by Studio for the Living Arts at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $12-$16. westbrookpac.org.

Dec. 18 & 19

“A Victorian Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., presented by Portland Ballet Co. at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $27-plus, westbrookpac.org.

Music

Dec. 9

“Italian Art Song Recital,” 5:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want.

Albert Cummings, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15.

Dec. 10

Angel Tree Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Free.

Don Roy Trio, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15.

Dec. 11

Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton, featuring Westbrook City Band. Free.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Through Dec. 12

“Laughing All the Way” by Brian Daly, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25-$30. Family-friendly, holiday musical comedy. schoolhousearts.org.

