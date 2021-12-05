SCARBOROUGH – Jesse Franklin Hakes Abbott, 65, passed away peacefully at home, on Nov. 21, 2021. He was born in Louisville, K.Y., on April 10, 1956. Jesse attended Louisville Country Day and went on to graduate from Milton Academy and Connecticut College. After college, Jesse took the opportunity to travel with his grandmother to Europe, and what started out as a three-month trip, ended up being three years of travel around the world, which greatly shaped who he would be in the future.﻿Growing up in Louisville, Jesse would make the long trip to Maine each summer to the small coastal community of Prouts Neck, where both good friends and his love for the ocean were acquired. Sailing in Saco Bay became a passion for him, and something he would enjoy for the rest of his life. Maine was a special place for Jesse and after returning from his adventures, he made the move to the Portland area in 1983, to a place where, in his words, “I could sail and ski!”.﻿Jesse started in residential real estate shortly after moving to Maine, where he met his wife Jennifer, while taking pictures of a listing. They were married in 1987 and their son Bradley was born in 1989. Living at Higgins Beach, skiing at Sugarloaf, while continuing to enjoy sailing and golf at Prouts, enabled Jesse to realize his goals in moving to Maine. However, he never lost his desire to travel, which produced fishing trips to Patagonia, among many other places, and visiting his friends Patty and Audie on his favorite Hawaiian island Kauai. ﻿Jesse started his professional career in Louisville, as part owner of a woodworking company, his first of many entrepreneurial endeavors. After transitioning from residential to commercial real estate, in 1994 he started an electronic security company, Advance Technology Inc., which combined his knowledge of construction, real estate and his interest in helping people protect their investments. ATI grew and flourished until it was sold in 2018, and Jesse put his energy into the commercial real estate development company, 43North, which he and his son, Bradley started in 2015. He was so proud of Bradley, for his innate aptitude on redeveloping antiquated buildings into modern, productive spaces. Jesse and Bradley spent over a year on their last project together, renovating a warehouse building in Sanford, before leasing it to a major local company.﻿In 2006, Jesse found his lifelong passion, after purchasing a 200-acre farm in Romehich once belonged to Jen’s grandparents. Lake Shore Farm fulfilled his vision for a way to live off and work the land, developing an old maple grove to produce syrup, harvesting timber off the property to build outbuildings, creating ski and bike trails, revitalizing the ancient apple orchard, and growing vegetables. The fact that it was on a lake, made the property perfect for both summer and winter recreation. Another test of Jesse’s goal of becoming a Mainer.﻿Jesse took great enjoyment from mentoring people, be it friends or family, colleagues in the security industry, or just about anyone who visited the farm. He enjoyed teaching them how to drive a tractor, move earth, pick apples, or make maple syrup, so that he could share his vast knowledge of all things farming, and life. He especially enjoyed sitting with people, talking business, and sharing his thoughts about how they could find success with their own dreams. Jesse was always there for the people he loved, to help and support them however he could.﻿Jesse is predeceased by his mother Caroline Moore and stepfather Condict, his half-sister Aline Ybarra, and a close cousin, Mary Rodes Lannert.He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of Scarborough, his son Bradley, and daughter-in-law, Taylor of Portland. His sister Carrie Moore and husband Jim, of New York, their children Emily (Jack), Catie (Sam) and Claire. His brother John, of Florida, his stepsister Martha Bauer (Larry) and their son Silas (Andie), of Mass, his stepbrother Michael Moore (Robbie) of Minn, and children Dan (Maris), Lucy and Maggie (Matt). He also leaves extended family, Jeff Bradley (Jessie) of Vermont and children Meridith (Max) and Eliza (Laura) and Chris Bradley (Matti) and children Haven and Maggie, of Belgrade. Jesse will be greatly missed by longtime friends from childhood, Franklin Starks (Hollis) of Louisville, K.Y., and Bucky Buckley (Linda) of Maine, as well as his very close college buddies Steve James (Betsy) of Boston, Mass., and Doug Haynes (Susan) of York. Lastly, the Princess Rosie, Jesse and Jen’s rescue dog, will really miss him!﻿The family would like to thank Dr. Devon Evans at New England Cancer Specialists and Compassus Hospice, especially Benzy and Caroline.﻿Memorial services are planned for the spring in Louisville, K.Y., and Lake Shore Farm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes. To view Jesse’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Nicholas Church,350 US Route 1,Scarborough, ME 04074orMaine Farmland Trust97 Main StreetBelfast, ME 04915﻿

