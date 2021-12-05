SOUTH PORTLAND – Constance Irene Pillsbury, 98, of Coach Road, in South Portland passed away on Friday Nov. 26, 2021, at Gorham House in Gorham Maine. She was born in Limington, the daughter of James Frost Pillsbury and Bessie Dutton Pillsbury. She graduated from Limington Academy in 1941.

Connie after three days of observation in 1944 started teaching all eight grades at the one room Emerson School in Limington, followed by three years at the Longfellow School in Limington, the same school that she, her siblings, father and other relatives attended.

In 1949 she attended Gorham State Teachers College where in 1953 she received her B.S. degree. She subsequently got her Masters plus 30 hours from University of Southern Maine. She taught first grade for 26 years in South Portland, primarily at the Thornton Heights School, retiring in 1978.

Connie spent summers at the Pillsbury Farm in Limington tending gardens and entertaining family and guests. She loved to record history with pictures, tapes and videos. She also loved to play musical instruments with her father and siblings.

Having grown up on an active farm she was familiar with all the chores required and helped her father maintain the farm including milking the cows, driving the herd, haying, splitting wood and maintaining the garden. When not gardening she also like to collect coins, old bottles, and making latch hook rugs.

Her family, church family and friends were priorities. She was a long time active member of the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Portland.She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Honor Teacher Society; Gorham Alumni Association; Cumberland County Retired Teachers; Maine Education Association.

She was predeceased by her siblings James Carlton Pillsbury (Hazel) ,Donald Pillsbury (Madeline), Bettina Pillsbury Spiller (Harold) and Dorothy Pillsbury Brewster (Frank). She is survived by nephews and nieces: James Spiller (Jane), Ralph Spiller (Audrey), Frank Brewster (Kathy), Richard Brewster (Dyanne), Nancy Whitney (David), Janet Wilks (Robert) and their families as well as her cousin Winifred Murrel.

Connie attracted many people into her life who she would befriend and support. She had an amazing number of people that kept in contact with her. And there are lots of pictures to prove it!

The family would like to thank Gorham House and specifically the staffs of Windsor I and Windsor II for heroic work throughout this very difficult time. In addition we would like to thank the great work of Dr. Berman and his staff at Southern Maine Geriatrics. And finally are thanks to the great staff of Compassus Hospice which helped with her transition.

Connie will be buried in Limington Village Cemetery in a private ceremony.

To express condolences or to participate in Connie’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In place of flowers donations can be made to Second Parish Orthodox Church, 368 Gorham Rd, Scarborough, ME 040474 or The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 217 Landing Rd,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

