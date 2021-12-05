Even in the best of times, families sometimes need help around the holidays.

There are still illnesses, accidents, fires and divorces, and some families are a paycheck away from not having heat or enough food to feed their children.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. Names of donors will be published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, call 207-791-6672 or email: [email protected]

It’s why the Press Herald Toy Fund has other events that have helped bring some joy to an estimated 200,000 children, in good times and bad, since it began in 1949.

But add a global pandemic that continues to disrupt school and work; rising heating costs; and a shortage of affordable housing, and any of those other hardships can quickly overwhelm a family and threaten the holidays.

The mother of a 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter told one such story in a recent letter to the toy fund, along with a request to help her children after what has been a challenging time.

“This year has been rough for everyone, from stronger waves of COVID to the crazy job market,” she wrote. “But also (my partner) got hit by a car in a bicycle accident, causing him to be out of work for several months.

“We also ended up moving in the summer as our apartment was sold. We are now catching up and finally settling into normal life in our new home.

“Our finances are more strained this year than in the past, and we would really appreciate any assistance making the holidays more special for our kids. Thank you for your consideration.”

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TODAY'S DONATIONS:

In honor of Charlie McSwigin, from the Harris-Gips Family $200

Merry Christmas to everyone from the 12th C $120

M Wyman $50

Nana and Lissie $40

In memory of my sister, Eileen Garroway $50

Anonymous $100

In loving memory of Eleanor Goodwin $50

Kathleen & Ken Pierce $250

In memory of our parents, Don & Sheila Esty, from your loving children $100

In memory of Barbara Bolster, who loved Christmas, from Cathy Nodine $50

From the Chabot and Peabody families $500

Anonymous $150

Anonymous $100

In memory of GG $100

Happy Holidays! Celia, Owen, Finn, Molly, Easton, Clara, Gavin $200

Michael Hollyday and Susan O’Connor $50

In memory of Marsha I Caufield $50

In memory of Mom, from Elena Schmidt $200

Don & Bev Esson $200

Keeping Christ in Christmas! Have a very Merry Christmas! Steve & Jane Martin $400

Anonymous $100

Anita Haskell $50

Sam, Nora, and Mae $100

Douglas & Leslie Cooper $250

Karl T $175

In loving memory of Harry & Lois Carlin. #10 of the 12C’s $120

Anonymous $200

Christmas gift for Kerry Norton $75

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of Gram C, Grammy L, and Aunt Louise, from Amanda Langley $20

Happy Holidays! Lorel Wisniewski $50

Phebe, Guy, and Tessa Quattrucci $30

Tony & Peg DeBruyn $250

Ray & Sue Pepin $250

In memory of David Morrison, who loved Christmas, from Jo Ann Ray $100

In memory of Brendan, from Mom and Dad $150

David Dyer/Sharon Dulac $100

Anonymous $100

Craig and Betsy Lane $50

In memory of Maria Phillips, Martha & Robert Alexander, and James C Lunt $100

Beth Dolley and Chuck Jackson $50

Anonymous $100

David $100

In memory of my parents, from #11 of the 12 C’s $120

In memory of Nana Osgood, who loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and always supported this wonderful organization. $100

In honor of our 17 grandchildren, from Susannah & Bud Stiker $100

Rachel & James Madsen $50

Betsy Krementz $500

Anonymous $30

Merry Christmas! From Norm & Ann $25

Merry Christmas Tom, Jessamyn, Tenley, and Mabel Norton. Love from Grammie & Grampy – Tom & Kerry Norton $50

Anonymous $30

TOTAL TO DATE: $77,514

