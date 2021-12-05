FICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
2. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
4. “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)
5. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
6. “Our Country Friends,” by Gary Shteyngart (Random House)
7 “The Judges’s List,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Silverview,” by John le Carre (Viking)
9. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/ St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (Norton)
Paperback
1. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)
2. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)
3. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)
4. “The Weight of Ink,” by Rachel Kadish (Mariner Books)
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
6. “Beneficence,” by Meredith Hall (David R. Godine Publisher)
7. “The Power Of The Dog,” by Thomas Savage (Back Bay Books)
8. “Fresh Water For Flowers,” by Valeri Perrin (Europa Editions)
9. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)
10. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
2. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
3. “Taste,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)
4. “The Book of Hope,” by Jane Goodall (Celadon Books)
5. “The Dawn of Everything,” by david Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG)
6. “There Is Nothing For You Here,” by Fiona Hill (Mariner Books)
7. “Gastro Obscura,” by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras (Workman)
8. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)
9. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
10. “The Lyrics,” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
Paperback
1. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
3. “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen,” by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)
5. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)
6. “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation,” by Paul Hawken (Penguin)
7. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)
8. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)
9. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin Books)
10. “First Principles,” by Thomas E. Ricks (Harper Perennial)
— Nonsuch Books & More, South Portland
