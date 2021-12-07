MID COAST HOSPITAL



Ronan John Chattick, born Nov. 24 to Cale Nathan Chattick and Mary Loenise Chattick Delano of Lisbon.

Dorothy Hope Caron, born Nov. 11 to Nicholas William Caron and Abigail Dorothee Turnbull of Harpswell. Grandparents are Sharon and George Turnbull of Whitefield and Valerie and Raymond Caron of Harpswell. Great-grandparents are Leda Ricker and Dorothy and George Swanson.

Luna Paige Leighton, born Nov. 26 to Colin William Leighton and Kayla Paige Torgerson of Bath. Grandparents are Brice Torgerson of South Carolina, Michelle and Curtis Valliere of Wiscasset, and Marcia and Ed Bradford of Bath.

