WESTBROOK/WINDHAM – Emma W. Estes, 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Westbrook on Feb. 15, 1920 to Christian and Annie (Fabricous) Winther.

Emma attended Westbrook schools and was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was very proud of her Danish heritage and always recited the Danish prayer before family meals.

On May 28, 1944, Emma married Stanley Estes. They were married for 53 years until Stanley’s passing in 1997.

After the death of her son in 1962, Emma worked at the Saccarappa School lunch program and then went to work at the Elms Guest House for S.D. Warren, where she was the pastry chef for 20 years. Upon her retirement, she and Stan spent winters in Florida and enjoyed attending all of their granddaughter’s events, where everyone knew them as “Nanny” and “Bumpa”.

In 1988 she and Stan moved to Windham to be closer to their daughter and her family. She was always known for baking the best apple pies, Christmas cookies, and very special birthday cakes that she made for her family.

In addition to her parents, husband, and son, James, Emma was predeceased by her sister, Euna Miller; and brother, Christian Winther, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Diamond and husband Bill of Windham; granddaughters, Karyn Diamond of Standish, and Kristin Dumont and her husband J.P. of Tennessee; eight very special great-grandchildren who loved their “Nanny”; special niece, Joan VanRyzen of Wisconsin; and many other nieces, nephews, special friends and extended family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Inn at Village Square and Beacon Hospice for the amazing and compassionate care that they provided for Emma.

A private graveside service for family will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in Emma’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Trinity Lutheran Church

612 Main St.

Westbrook, ME 04092 or:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Jimmy Fund

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284-9168

