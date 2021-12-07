Richard Paul Yanok 1934 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Richard Paul Yanok, 87, passed away at “The Garden” on Friday Dec. 3, 2021 after a long illness. Dick was born in Brunswick on August 4, 1934, the son of the late Mary Latendresse. He attended Brunswick schools and was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1953. He served in the US Army with the 40th Engineer Company in Metz, France from 1956 to 1958. After his discharge, he took courses in Civil Engineering through the University of Maine, Orono. On Dec. 1, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Alice Fournier, at St. John’s the Baptist church. They had 65 wonderful years together. Dick worked for the Bath Water District for 22 years until his retirement in 1993. Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a great tennis player. He traveled in his motor home for 22 years and knew all of the best fishing locations in the State of Maine. He will be sadly missed. He is survived by his loving wife Alice of Brunswick; his three sons, Richard A. “Rick” Yanok of Brunswick, Paul G. Yanok and Dawn King of Bowdoin and Gregory A. Yanok and his wife Fiona of Eads, Tenn.; two grandsons, Lucas A. Yonak and Daniel A. Yonak of Eads, Tenn., three granddaughters, Tryce Jose and her husband Peter of Cape Elizabeth, Natalie A. Yanok of Eads, Tenn. and Marissa L. Martin and her husband Justin of Auburn; one great-granddaughter, Lydia R. Martin of Auburn. Dick is also survived by his wonderful Great (Uncle/Brother), Albert J. Yanok of Sebec, Maine. A special thank you to the compassionate staff at “The Garden” for the excellent care given to Dick during the past 18 months. Also, a special thanks to the CHANS Hospice nurses who assisted him. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A Liturgy of the Word service at the funeral home followed by committal prayers and internment at St. John’s Cemetery will be celebrated in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor, may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105

Guest Book