SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Scott Anthony De Marco 64, of Somersworth, N.H., died on Nov. 30, 2021, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital with his family by his side.He was born on Oct. 22, 1957, in Boston, Mass.; the son of Donald A DeMarco and Patricia H. (DeMarco) Cardarelli. Funeral mass will be on Jan. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. John’s Church, 44 School St., Quincy, Mass.Celebration of Scott’s life will be held late spring 2022, please contact the family for information. Please go to http://www.purdyfuneralservice.com.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital; http://www.stjude.org﻿

