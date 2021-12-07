BOISE, Idaho – Richard Hebert Gagnon passed peacefully away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 after living with dementia for many years. Rich was born in Westbrook to Joseph and Lois (Hebert) Gagnon on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1946. He was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Westbrook High School Class of 1965.

Rich was an Eagle Scout, played sports baseball and football. He graduated from the College of Idaho, became a coach and teacher at Boise High from 1972 to 1998 and retired from Timberline High School in 2002 as head coach.

Throughout his life Rich had many passions: athletics, teaching, the great outdoors, woodworking, fly-tying, his jerky recipes and even baking bread.

Rich will be remembered for his sense of humor, his story telling and his generosity. He loved laughing and making other people laugh.

Along with his parents Rich was predeceased by his sister-in-law Theresa (Demers) Gagnon.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathy, his beloved sons Ben (Liberty) and Brad (Molly) and four grandchildren Sarah, Hayden, Dylan and Carver and brother Stephen and wife Eleanor of Westbrook and sister Susan (Fitzgerald) and husband Richard of Florida.

The Gagnon family thanks the caregivers at Swan Falls Assisted Living in Kuna for their loving care and dedication and also Heart and Home Hospice for their support.

A memorial service will be held on January 15, 2022 at Summers Funeral Home at 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, Idaho.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous