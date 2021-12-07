FREEPORT – Vanda Jean Harris, 80, died peacefully at home in Freeport on Dec. 4, 2021 after a long illness. She was born in Bishops Falls, Newfoundland, Canada March 5, 1941 to James and Onah Pelley Hillier.

Jean was raised and educated in Newfoundland before moving to the United States in 1963. She lived and worked in Bangor where she met and married David Harris, her husband of nearly 56 years. Jean was a proud Canadian who kept her Canadian citizenship. True to her heritage, she cooked everything from scratch and enjoyed being a stay at home mom. Together with her husband, Jean later was a developer of low-income housing projects. She also worked at Dexter Shoe and Timberland.

She enjoyed playing golf, reading, breakfast club at Bow Street Market, going on long car rides with her husband, and shopping. Most important to Jean was spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorite things was getting together with her sister Norma and both families cooking and having lots of laughs.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years David W. Harris, Sr.; a daughter Elizabeth Anne Harris of Freeport, a son David W. Harris Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Freeport; brothers Alex Hillier of Moncton, N.B, Garry Hillier of Riverview, Fla., sister Geraldine Parkinson of Strathroy, Ontario; many nieces and nephews; and her longtime friend Holly Pastore.

﻿Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 4 – 6 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME 04096. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. The service will be livestreamed. To access the link to join the livestreaming, please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

﻿To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.Lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Jean’s online guestbook.

﻿In lieu of flowers, celebrate Jean’s love of children by donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donatetoday

