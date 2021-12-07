William K. Angell 1936 – 2021 PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – William “Bill” K. Angell, 85, of Bath, Maine, died peacefully at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Nov. 16, 2021, with his wife by his side. Bill was born on Oct. 13, 1936, in Madison, Wis. to Urban and Mary (Parisi) Angell. In 1954, he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS TORSK and the USS NAUTILUS. The USS NAUTILUS became the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine as well as the first submarine to complete a submerged transit of the North Pole on August 3, 1958. While stationed in Groton, Conn. he made a trip to Bath, Maine where he would meet a lovely woman that would change his life before moving back to Wisconsin in the late 70’s. Bill never forgot the lovely woman he met in Maine who became his beloved wife, Barb! He called her on special occasions every year and said he was waiting for her. Twenty years later she said yes to his proposal and made the trip to Wisconsin to be with him. They lived in Madison for a year before moving back to Maine in 2000. He loved Maine and spent many happy times on hunting trips “up north” with his friends. Bill loved his country and was proud to have served. He continued to honor his fellow servicemen and women by making it a point to go out to their final resting places with officers of American Legion in Bath to place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day. Bill enjoyed providing both tangible and nontangible resources to assist students within the community through various American Legion programs. Bill was also a member of Bath Elks Lodge #934. He loved to garden and always grew the best veggies, especially tomatoes! He loved cooking and was a true Italian in the kitchen! Bill was predeceased by his parents and by his stepfather, Bill Carpenter. He is survived by his loving family who were blessed to share so many years together: Barbara Angell (wife), John (Pat) Angell (brother), Sarah “Sally” Mentzer (mother of his children), Vince (Lisa) Angell (son), Joseph Angell (son), Ed Esculano (stepson/caregiver), Theresa (Lyndon) Hanna (stepdaughter), Beth Yuken (stepdaughter), Brittany Angell (granddaughter), Griffin Angell (grandson), Isabel Angell (granddaughter), Cami Taesuwan (step granddaughter), Crystal Esculano (step granddaughter), Danielle Esculano (step granddaughter), Taylor Freeman (step grandson) and Connor Freeman (step great-grandson). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bill’s memory t o: American Legion Post 2 200 Congress Ave. Bath, ME 04530

