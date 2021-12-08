HARPSWELL — A Maine conservation program is awarding more than $5 million to two dozen projects in the state in the largest single-year funding effort in its history.

The Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program has awarded $5.7 million to the projects, which are designed to enhance, restore and protect wetlands and other sensitive habitats. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection announced the funding on Tuesday.

The projects include restoration of eelgrass in Brunswick and Harpswell, a dam removal in Freeport and salt marsh enhancements in Hancock, Georgetown and Wells.

The Maine DEP said the work would restore or enhance nearly 400 wetland acres and help conserve about 4,000 acres of wetlands and buffer areas.

