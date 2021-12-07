Brunswick will soon take steps to restore an important keystone species in its coastal waters through a recently awarded $223,000 grant.
According to the Maine Department of Marine Resources, Maine eelgrass meadows provide an important role for food production in the ocean, serve as shelter for juvenile fish and invertebrates and help protect against shoreline erosion.
Awarded through the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program, the grant requires no match and was unanimously approved by the Brunswick Town Council on Monday.
The funds will allow for the replacement of at least 20 traditional style, private moorings west of Mere Point and at Paul’s Marina that are known to damage eelgrass habitat through chain drag on seafloor, according to town documents. The new moorings will be a conservation-friendly helical mooring model that will use a tether system, eliminating impacts to the habitat.
“$220,000 for one-quarter-acre of eelgrass restoration should tell us all about the value of eelgrass and that we need to be serious moving forward protecting what we have left so we don’t have to do this in the future,” said Councilor Steve Walker at Monday’s meeting.
This story will be updated.
