TOPSHAM – William J. “Jason” Eggleston, 55, died from unexpected heart complications on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Maine Medical Center. Jason was born in Virginia on March 19, 1966, the son of William Irvin and Laurie Chizanskos Eggleston.

Jason is survived by his wife, Terri; his daughter, Alicia and her fiancé Nate, his daughter, Rachel; his niece, Paige; his aunt, Karen; and his cousins, Laura and Lisa.

A Celebration of Life short program and reception will be held at the Mt. Ararat High School basketball gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 11. The short program will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, Maine. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

