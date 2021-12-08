WESTBROOK – Roeun Chneang, born May 10, 1941, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2021. He was born in Cambodia and immigrated to America on Oct. 14, 1981 with his wife, seven children, and mother-in-law during their country’s turmoil.He leaves behind his late wife of 55 years, Rith Lay; eight children; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. His children, oldest to youngest, are daughter, Ra Chneang, husband Borath, granddaughters Romdual and Nairuth; son, Ray Chneang, grandsons Mick and Calvin, granddaughter Marlene, and great-grandson Milo, with another baby on the way; daughter, Ronnie Kasevish, husband Richard, grandsons Christian and Trey, granddaughters Ariel and Savannaha; daughter, Taun Kimak, husband David, granddaughter Taylor, grandson Aiden; son, Peter Chneang, wife Solyneth, grandson Ryan, granddaughters Hayden and Annesa; daughter, Run Mozealous, husband David, grandsons Geraldo, Brandon, Akairo, great-grandsons Mateo and Zion; daughter Ree Sineath, husband Daniel; son, Pheak Chneang.Roeun’s favorite activities included being at the Watt Samaki in Buxton with his wife, family, and friends for Buddhist ceremonies. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family eating his favorites foods, Peking duck and roast pork. The family would like to thank Dr. Wasserman and all the other medical providers.A traditional Buddhist temple ceremony will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Watt Samaki Cambodian Buddhist Temple, 128 Back Nippen Rd., Buxton. A Buddhist service will follow at 1 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland. The cremation ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. Masks will be required while inside the funeral home. To share memories of Roeun or to leave the family online condolences please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

